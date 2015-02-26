FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola's Sonangol says oil output down 3 pct in 2014, income tumbles
February 26, 2015

Angola's Sonangol says oil output down 3 pct in 2014, income tumbles

LUANDA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Angola’s oil output averaged 1.67 million barrels per day last year, down 2.6 percent on 2013, while gas output fell 29 percent after its liquefied natural gas plant was hit by mechanical problems, the state energy company Sonangol said.

Sonangol’s net income dropped 77 percent year-on-year in 2014 to $710 million due to higher costs, production outages and lower energy prices, the company said in its annual results presentation on Wednesday. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

