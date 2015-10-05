FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Angola to announce oil-bid winners by December -state oil firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Angola will award exploration rights to onshore concessions by December, state oil firm Sonangol said on Monday.

Sonangol said it would finish analysis of the proposals and sign contracts to seven oil rights in the Kwanza River basin and three in Congo River, which together could account for up to half of Angolas known reserves. The company said last year that the 10 blocks may hold, on average, reserves of 700,000 barrels of oil each.

U.S. oil major Chevron, Italy’s ENI, commodities trader Glencore and Portugal’s GALP are among the prequalified companies in line to operate the blocks.

Angola produces around 1.7 million barrels per day of crude for export, making it the continents’ number two producer and 16th in the world.

The deadline for bids had been extended by a month to last Friday. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Grant McCool)

