10 months ago
Angola's Sonangol and partners start output at Mafumeira Sul field
November 10, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 10 months ago

Angola's Sonangol and partners start output at Mafumeira Sul field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Angolan state oil company Sonangol and its partners including oil major Chevron have started production at the Mafumeira Sul oil field with an initial output of 10,000 barrels per day, Sonangol said on Thursday.

Located off the coast of Angola, the $5.6 billion project is using early production systems, or EPS, while it is being fully developed to pump an estimated 110,000 barrels per day or more.

"While creating the conditions for the full operation of the project in the coming months, the EPS will operate with a maximum production capacity of 10,000 barrels of oil/day," Sonangol said in a statement.

Chevron holds a 39.2 percent interest in Mafumeira Sul while Sonangol has a 41 percent stake. Other partners are Total and Italian energy giant Eni, with 10 percent and 9.8 percent respectively. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
