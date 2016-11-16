FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Angola to export 1.61 mln bpd of oil in January - preliminary programme
November 16, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 9 months ago

Angola to export 1.61 mln bpd of oil in January - preliminary programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Angola plans to export at least 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January, according to a preliminary export plan, down slightly from December.

An initial loading plan issued on Wednesday showed 52 cargoes scheduled to load in January, compared with a revised December loading programme of 53 cargoes and 1.65 million bpd.

The programme does not include any cargoes of Palanca, and could be revised to add more oil later. Two cargoes were added to the initial December export plan. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Susan Fenton)

