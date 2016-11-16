FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Angola to export 1.61 mln bpd of oil in January - preliminary programme
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 16, 2016 / 4:01 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Angola to export 1.61 mln bpd of oil in January - preliminary programme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds table)
    LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Angola plans to export at least
1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January,
according to a preliminary export plan, down slightly from
December. 
    An initial loading plan issued on Wednesday showed 52
cargoes scheduled to load in January, compared with a revised
December loading programme of 53 cargoes and 1.65 million bpd. 
    The programme does not include any cargoes of Palanca or
Gimboa, two grades that are small and not exported every month.
However, the plan could be revised to add more cargoes later.
Two cargoes were added to the initial December export plan.
    
    
 Grade     January  BPD      December  BPD
           cargoes           cargoes   
 Cabinda   4        123,000  5         153,000
 CLOV      5        161,000  6         194,000
 Dalia     6        184,000  7         184,000
 Girassol  4        129,000  4         129,000
 Hungo     3        92,000   3         92,000
 Kissanje  4        123,000  3         92,000
 Mondo     3        91,000   2         61,000
 Nemba     6        184,000  6         184,000
 Pazflor   4        123,000  3         92,000
 Plutonio  4        129,000  3         97,000
 Saturno   5        153,000  6         184,000
 Saxi      2        61,000   1         31,000
 Sangos    2        61,000   3         92,000
 Gimboa    0        0        1         32,000
 Palanca   0        0        1         31,000
           52       1.61     53        1.65
 

 (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.