UPDATE 1-Angola to export 1.61 mln bpd of oil in January - preliminary programme

(Adds table) LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Angola plans to export at least 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January, according to a preliminary export plan, down slightly from December. An initial loading plan issued on Wednesday showed 52 cargoes scheduled to load in January, compared with a revised December loading programme of 53 cargoes and 1.65 million bpd. The programme does not include any cargoes of Palanca or Gimboa, two grades that are small and not exported every month. However, the plan could be revised to add more cargoes later. Two cargoes were added to the initial December export plan. Grade January BPD December BPD cargoes cargoes Cabinda 4 123,000 5 153,000 CLOV 5 161,000 6 194,000 Dalia 6 184,000 7 184,000 Girassol 4 129,000 4 129,000 Hungo 3 92,000 3 92,000 Kissanje 4 123,000 3 92,000 Mondo 3 91,000 2 61,000 Nemba 6 184,000 6 184,000 Pazflor 4 123,000 3 92,000 Plutonio 4 129,000 3 97,000 Saturno 5 153,000 6 184,000 Saxi 2 61,000 1 31,000 Sangos 2 61,000 3 92,000 Gimboa 0 0 1 32,000 Palanca 0 0 1 31,000 52 1.61 53 1.65 (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Greg Mahlich)