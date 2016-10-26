FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Angola's Dos Santos faces court inquiry over naming daughter to head state oil firm
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2016

Angola's Dos Santos faces court inquiry over naming daughter to head state oil firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Angola's Supreme Court has asked President José Eduardo dos Santos to respond to an inquiry on why he appointed his daughter as head of the state oil firm, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

Dos Santos appointed his daughter Isabel as chief executive of state oil firm Sonangol in June. Angola, a member of OPEC, is currently Africa's largest oil producer because of militant attacks and other problems that have cut output in Nigeria.

The court was acting in response to a case filed by 14 Angolan lawyers who accused the president of nepotism and violation of the Angolan probity law. The presidency was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
