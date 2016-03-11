FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angolan president criticises central bank after governor quits
March 11, 2016

Angolan president criticises central bank after governor quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, March 11 (Reuters) - Angola’s President Jose Eduardo dos Santos heavily criticised the performance of the central bank on Friday, a week after respected governor Jose Pedro de Morais stepped down and was replaced by a relative unknown.

“Supervision of commercial banks and the regulation of its activity by Banco Central leaves much to be desired,” dos Santos said in a speech to ruling party members.

“The interests of the clients, families and businesses were severely disadvantaged.” (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

