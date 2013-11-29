FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Angola denies report that Dos Santos treated for cancer in Spain
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 29, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Angola denies report that Dos Santos treated for cancer in Spain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUANDA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Angola on Friday denied a report by Portuguese state TV that the oil-producing African state’s long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos was undergoing cancer treatment in Spain.

“I don’t have anything to say, because it is not true,” Angolan Foreign Minister Georges Chikoti told reporters in Luanda.

The RTP report, broadcast late on Thursday, said dos Santos had checked in to the oncology unit of a clinic in Barcelona. A follow-up report on its website said he was about to undergo surgery.

Neither report cited any sources.

The 71-year-old dos Santos has been in power in Africa’s second-biggest oil producer since 1979, making him the continent’s second longest-serving leader.

He was elected for a new five-year term in August 2012, but has long kept observers guessing about his political plans and who might succeed him.

Dos Santos travelled to Barcelona from Luanda on Nov. 9 on a private visit. Earlier this year, he spent 56 days on a private visit abroad, and the Angolan news agency ANGOP said then he was in Spain, although it was no clear if he spent all of his trip there. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley and Pascal Fletcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.