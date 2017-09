JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Angola’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.0 percent on Friday, saying this was the appropriate measure to maintain price stability, and taking into account the economic outlook.

The Bank of Angola has kept the rate unchanged in Africa’s second-biggest oil producer since raising it by 25 basis points in October last year. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)