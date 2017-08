LUANDA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent, it said on Wednesday, saying a slowdown in headline inflation was one reason for the decision.

Prices in the continent's largest oil producer increased at a slower pace month-on-month in September, rising 2.14 percent after peaking above 4 percent in July. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana)