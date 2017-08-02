FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
Angola's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 16 percent
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Shunned by bond markets, a cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Shunned by bond markets, a cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Venezuela
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
Russia
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:11 AM / in 3 hours

Angola's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 16 percent

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent following a policy meeting on July 31, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Bank of Angola's monetary policy committee said it was satisfied with the downward trajectory of inflation since January. Consumer price-growth slowed to 30.51 percent year-on-year in June having began the year at a rate of over 40 percent. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.