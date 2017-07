LUANDA, July 1 Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent following a policy meeting on June 30, the regulator said in a statement posted on Saturday on its website.

Bank of Angola said it was satisfied by the easing of consumer inflation prices and the steady exchange rate of the kwanza currency, both of which have been under pressure due to the plunge in global oil prices that have hurt export revenues. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana ")