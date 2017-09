LISBON, July 4 (Reuters) - Angola’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $34.4 billion in May from $33 billion in April, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday. Angola, Africa’s second-biggest oil producer after Nigeria, depends on crude exports for over 95 percent of its foreign exchange earnings. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas, editing by Andrei Khalip)