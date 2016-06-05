FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Head of Chevron' Angola subsidiary says supports direction state oil firm taking
June 5, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Head of Chevron' Angola subsidiary says supports direction state oil firm taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, June 5 (Reuters) - The managing director of Chevron's Angola subsidiary has said he supports the direction state oil firm is taking after President Jose Eduardo dos Santos appointed his daughter to head the company.

"The government has acted. It is clear the direction they want to go. I am always optimistic. I certainly support the direction Sonangol is taking," John Baltz said at a conference of the U.S. Angola Chamber of Commerce. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

