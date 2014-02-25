FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Angola's Sonangol to pull out of two oilfields in Iraq
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 25, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Angola's Sonangol to pull out of two oilfields in Iraq

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details on fields)

LUANDA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Angolan state oil firm Sonangol has decided to exit Iraq due to security problems in a conflict region where it has operated two fields, a board member said on Tuesday.

Sonangol in 2009 won the right to operate the Qayara and Najmah oilfields in the Nineveh province in Iraq’s northwest, where Sunni Islamist insurgents remain active.

Violence in Iraq climbed to its highest level in five years in 2013, with nearly 9,000 people killed, most of them civilians, according to the United Nations.

“Our presence in Iraq was as an operator in an area with much conflict. Last year we were unable to develop any work due to security matters ... and so we took the decision to leave,” Anabela Fonseca, Sonangol board member in charge of international investments, told a news conference.

She added that the company had made a declaration of force majeure last year, which the Iraqi government accepted, as Sonangol’s costs were rising while it could not develop the fields.

Reserves have been estimated at about 800 million barrels for Qayara and 900 million for Najmah, and Sonangol has a 75 percent stake in both.

Fonseca said an independent technical and financial audit is being conducted to allow Sonangol to end its operations without violating any of its contractual obligations to the Iraqi government. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.