February 25, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Angola LNG start delayed by technical problems - Sonangol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The start of exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the $10 billion Angola LNG project has been delayed due to technical problems at the plant, a senior executive at state oil firm Sonangol said on Monday.

Sonangol board member Baptista Sumbe told a press briefing that Angola LNG will announce a new estimated date for the start of exports once reparation works have been completed.

The project was initially expected to start exporting LNG in the first quarter of 2012, but following several delays the date was last pushed back to the first three months of this year.

