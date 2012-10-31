FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-VTB in talks with Angola for further $2 bln financing
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 31, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-VTB in talks with Angola for further $2 bln financing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CEO says bank ready to help Angola raise further funds

* Format for $2 bln financing yet to be decided

* VTB raised $1 bln financing for Angola in August (adds CEO comment on format of financing)

By Shrikesh Laxmidas

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB , is ready to help the Angolan government raise $2 billion in financing after providing a loan of $1 billion earlier this year, chief executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We have already arranged financing for the government, and are ready to help raise another $2 billion for the Angolan economy,” Kostin said in a telephone interview from Luanda, where he met President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

In August, the Russian group’s investment banking arm raised $1 billion for oil-rich Angola through a private placement of 7-year paper.

“This could be done in the same format as the previous operation or through another form of financing, the matter is yet to be discussed,” he added.

The debt raised in August carried a yield of 7 percent and was issued by a special purpose vehicle backed by VTB, but the ultimate risk was with the Angolan government, ratings agency Moody’s said at the time.

Banking sources also said at the time the deal could pave the way for a Eurobond issuance. Angola has floated the idea several times in the last few years but the sale has not gone ahead. (Editing by Ed Cropley and Jon Herskovitz; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.