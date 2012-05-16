FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels approves Western oil majors JV for Angola LNG
May 16, 2012

Brussels approves Western oil majors JV for Angola LNG

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Wednesday a proposal from Britain’s BP, U.S. oil major Chevron, Italy’s Eni and France’s Total and Angola’s Sonangol to take control of Angola LNG joint venture to develop liquefied natural gas projects.

“Considering a modest market share to be held by the joint venture... the Commission has concluded that the operation does not raise competition concerns,” the Commission said in a statement.

The joint venture aims to produce LNG in Angola and supply it to world markets, it said.

