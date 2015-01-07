FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TRLPC-ANGUS buyout backed with $795m loan and bond financing
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 7, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TRLPC-ANGUS buyout backed with $795m loan and bond financing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes total of unsecured notes to $225 mln from $255 mln)

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - US-based private equity firm Golden Gate Capital will back its acquisition of US-based ANGUS Chemical Company with $795 million of debt financing, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Golden Gate Capital agreed to buy ANGUS from Dow Chemical Company in November for $1.215 billion.

JP Morgan is leading the financing which comprises a $355 million term loan and a $150 million, euro-denominated term loan, as well as $225 million of unsecured notes. There is also a $65 million revolver, the sources said.

Leveraged on the deal is 4.2 times through the senior and 6 times in total, the sources said.

The loans launched for syndication on Jan. 5 and a bank meeting to showcase the deal is due to take place on Jan. 8. Commitments on the loans are due Jan. 22, around the time the bonds are expected to launch, the sources said.

Golden Gate Capital declined to comment.

ANGUS manufactures and distributes nitroalkanes, which are used in products such as paints and metalworking fluids. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.