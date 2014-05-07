FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Kroton, Anhanguera changing terms of merger
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Kroton, Anhanguera changing terms of merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA and Anhanguera Educacional Participações SA , the Brazilian for-profit education companies that plan to combine, agreed on Wednesday to change the terms of the transaction, according to a securities filing.

Kroton will offer 0.30970293 of its own share for one share of Anhanguera. Kroton also agreed to distribute up to 100 percent of net income as dividend payouts through the first quarter of this year, setting a cap of 483 million reais ($217 million), the filing added. ($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Cesar Bianconi; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.