(Corrects market value conversion to $645 mln, paragraph 2)

JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev will sell its entire interest in Distell Group Ltd to South Africa's state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corp as part of the conditions for its acquisition of brewer SABMiller, the company said on Thursday.

South Africa's Competition Commission made one of the conditions for Anheuser-Busch InBev's acquisition of brewer SABMiller for more than $100 billion that SABMiller must sell its 26.4 percent Distell holding, which is worth roughly 9 billion rand ($645 million) based on its current market value.

($1 = 13.9629 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)