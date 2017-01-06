FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
AB InBev and Keurig to develop alcoholic drinks dispenser for the home
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
#Beverages - Brewers
January 6, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 7 months ago

AB InBev and Keurig to develop alcoholic drinks dispenser for the home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch InBev and Keurig Green Mountain have teamed up to develop a home appliance that could dispense alcoholic drinks in the home, similar to Keurig's existing machine for soft drinks.

The companies on Friday announced a research and development joint venture that will focus on the North American market with the aim of developing a system that could work with beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers.

Financial terms of the venture were not disclosed.

AB InBev is the world's largest brewer with brands like Budweiser and Stella Artois. Keurig is part of privately held JAB Holding, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Susan Thomas)

