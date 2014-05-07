FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB Inbev first-quarter revenue rises 8.9 pct
#Earnings Season
May 7, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AB Inbev first-quarter revenue rises 8.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Anheuser-busch Inbev SA :

* Revenue grew by 8.9 pct in the quarter

* Growth in total volumes of 4.4 pct, with revenue per hl also growing by 4.4 pct

* Own beer volumes grew by 4.5 pct, driven by volume growth in all four top markets

* EBITDA grew 10.8 pct to $3,880 million

* Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB Inbev was $1,416 million in Q1 compared to $1,853 million year earlier

* Normalized earnings per share (EPS) decreased to $0.87 in Q1, 2014 from $1.16 in Q1 2013

* Q1 revenue rose to $10,605 million

* AB Inbev own beer volume rose to 93,710,000 hls

* Q1 total volumes rose to 105,993,000 hls

* Says expects an improvement in the trend of US industry volumes compared to 2013

* Expects Mexican beer industry to return to growth in FY14, driven by stronger economy, own commercial programs

* Expects Brazil beer industry volumes to resume growth in FY14, helped by 2014 FIFA World Cup Link to the press release (r.reuters.com/nud29v) Further company coverage:

