BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch InBev Q2 rev up 5 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Anheuser-busch Inbev Sa :

* reports second quarter and half year 2014 results

* Revenue grew by 5.0% in 2q14, with revenue per hl growing by 4.3%

* Total volumes grew by 1.0% in 2q14, with own beer volumes increasing by 0.5%, and non-beer volumes increasing by 5.8%.

* Ebitda grew by 9.5% in 2q14 to $4 851 million

* Q2 normalized profit attributable to equity holders of ab inbev grew by 74% to 2 614 million usd in 2q14 from 1 504 million usd in 2q13

* Normalized earnings per share (eps) grew by 72% to 1.60 usd in 2q14 from 0.93 usd in 2q13

* Q2 revenue $10587 million, up 5 percent

* Expect improvement in trend of us industry volumes compared to 2013, driven by a stronger economy, partly offset by challenging winter weather in 1q14

* Expect revenue per hl to grow organically in line with inflation, on a constant geographic basis

* “we expect the mexican beer industry to return to growth in fy14, driven by a stronger economy, as well as our own commercial programs”

* Expect brazil beer industry volumes to resume growth in fy14, helped by the 2014 fifa world cup Source text: (bit.ly/1n5cIpe) Further company coverage: