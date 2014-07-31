BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch InBev Q2 rev up 5 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Anheuser-busch Inbev Sa :
* reports second quarter and half year 2014 results
* Revenue grew by 5.0% in 2q14, with revenue per hl growing by 4.3%
* Total volumes grew by 1.0% in 2q14, with own beer volumes increasing by 0.5%, and non-beer volumes increasing by 5.8%.
* Ebitda grew by 9.5% in 2q14 to $4 851 million
* Q2 normalized profit attributable to equity holders of ab inbev grew by 74% to 2 614 million usd in 2q14 from 1 504 million usd in 2q13
* Normalized earnings per share (eps) grew by 72% to 1.60 usd in 2q14 from 0.93 usd in 2q13
* Q2 revenue $10587 million, up 5 percent
* Expect improvement in trend of us industry volumes compared to 2013, driven by a stronger economy, partly offset by challenging winter weather in 1q14
* Expect revenue per hl to grow organically in line with inflation, on a constant geographic basis
* “we expect the mexican beer industry to return to growth in fy14, driven by a stronger economy, as well as our own commercial programs”
* Expect brazil beer industry volumes to resume growth in fy14, helped by the 2014 fifa world cup