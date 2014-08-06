FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev creates US business unit for premium beers
August 6, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

AB InBev creates US business unit for premium beers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, known for its mass market Budweiser beer, is creating a new business unit in the United States devoted to premium beers.

The new unit, which will include brands such as Goose Island and Blue Point, will be based in Chicago and led by Felipe Szpigel, who joined the brewer 15 years ago as a global management trainee, according to an internal announcement made on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

Another internal message announced the departure of Bud Light vice president, Rob McCarthy. McCarthy will be replaced by Alexander Lambrecht.

Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens

