BRIEF-AB InBev to reacquire Oriental Brewery for $5.8 bln
January 20, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-AB InBev to reacquire Oriental Brewery for $5.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA : * To reacquire oriental brewery, strengtheningits position in the fast-growing

Asia pacific region * Deal for 5.8 billion usd. * Will reacquire ob earlier than July 2014, as it was

originally entitled to under the 2009 transaction. * Will receive approximately 320 million usd in cash at

closing from this transaction * Now expects to achieve a ratio below 2.0x after the end of

2014. * Estimates 2013 EBITDA at about 529 billion krw or approximately

500 million usd at current exchange rates * Will draw on existing liquidity to fund the acquisition

