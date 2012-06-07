FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Anhui Conch warns of over 50 pct H1 profit drop
June 7, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

China's Anhui Conch warns of over 50 pct H1 profit drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 7 (Reuters) - Chinese cement maker Anhui Conch warned on Thursday its net profit would fall more than 50 percent in the first half from a year ago due to weak demand and falling product prices.

The growth of market demand for cement had dropped since the beginning of 2012 and selling prices of cement products had also fallen significantly, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

$1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

