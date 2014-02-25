FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Anika Therapeutics arthritis drug
February 25, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 4 years ago

FDA approves Anika Therapeutics arthritis drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug to treat pain and improve joint mobility in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee.

The company said the drug will be marketed in the United States by Depuy Synthes, a unit of Johnson & Johnson.

Anika said it would receive a $5 million milestone payment from DePuy Synthes on the first sale of the drug, Monovisc.

The company said it would also get milestone payments as well as product transfer and royalty fees.

The company’s shares were halted on the Nasdaq. They last traded at $34.47.

