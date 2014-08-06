FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Anima says net inflows at 890 mln euros in July
August 6, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Anima says net inflows at 890 mln euros in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Anima Holding said on Wednesday it had recorded net inflows of around 890 million euros ($1.2 billion) in July, reaching a year to date amoung of around 5.9 billion euros.

Total assets under management at Anima, which last spring sold its shares in an initial public offering, stood at 54.4 billion euros at the end of July, up 28 percent from the same period last year, the company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7493 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

