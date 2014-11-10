Italy's Anima says net inflows in Oct 374 mln euros

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Anima Holding said on Monday it had net inflows of 374 million euros ($467 million) in October, bringing the overall figure so far this year to 6.9 billion euros.

“The last quarter of the year begins with a very positive figure for net inflows, mainly due to retail clients,” CEO Marco Carreri said in a statement.

Anima’s total assets under management at the end of October were 55.7 billion euros, up around 24 percent year-on-year. (1 US dollar = 0.8003 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)