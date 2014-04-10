FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian asset manager Anima to price IPO at top of range -sources
April 10, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Italian asset manager Anima to price IPO at top of range -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Anima Holding is set to price its initial public offering at 4.20-4.25 euros per share, the top of a revised range, valuing the asset manager at 1.26 billion euros ($1.75 billion), three market sources said on Thursday.

“It should be priced at the top of the range,” one of the sources told Reuters.

Anima, which narrowed the IPO price range to 4-4.25 euros from 3.5-4.5 euros on Wednesday, declined to comment.

A price of 4.25 euros would allow existing shareholders Clessidra, Monte dei Paschi, Popolare di Milano and Prima Holding, which are selling down part of their stakes in the IPO, to raise around 700 million euros.

Anima is due to start trading on the Milan stock exchange on April 16. Goldman Sachs, UBS, Banca IMI and UniCredit are arranging the deal to list up to 55 percent of the company. ($1 = 0.7204 Euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
