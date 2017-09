MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - ANIMA Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, said on Friday it had filed its request to list on the Milan Stock Exchange.

The move is expected to boost the company’s value and help develop its business, Anima has previously said.

In 2013, the ANIMA group made revenues of around 220 million euros ($300 million), up more than 30 percent on the previous year. ($1 = 0.7343 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Agnieszka Flak)