Italy's Anima to sell 55 pct of group in Milan IPO - sources
February 20, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Anima to sell 55 pct of group in Milan IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, is aiming to sell 55 percent of the group on the Milan stock market, three two sources close to the operation said on Thursday.

“The float will be 55 percent before the exercise of any greenshoe option,” one of the sources said, adding shareholders had decided to increase the float from what had originally been planned because of market demand.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week Anima was looking to list up to 40 percent.

A second source said the greenshoe, or over-allotment option, would be 15 percent of the overall offer, which will be a sale of existing shares by current stakeholders.

Italian private equity Clessidra owns 37 percent of Anima Holding. Other shareholders include Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena . (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Massimo Gaia, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

