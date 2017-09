MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The board of Asset Management Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, said on Tuesday it has decided to start steps to list on the Milan stock exchange.

Terms and timing of the listing will be decided in subsequent meetings and the aim of the operation will be to enhance its value and help develop its business, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)