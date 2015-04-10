Italian postal service may consider buying stake in Anima - source

MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s postal service Poste Italiane may consider buying Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima but such a purchase is not a priority, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

“It’s a possibility but right now the company has different priorities,” the source told Reuters.

Anima rose 7.5 percent on Friday on press speculation the postal service could buy a stake in the company and start selling products at its 14,000 branches all over Italy.

Anima declined to comment. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Luca Trogni and Danilo Masoni)