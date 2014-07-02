BRIEF-Anite FY pretax profit falls to 15 mln stg

July 2 (Reuters) - Anite Plc :

* Final dividend 1.265 pence per share

* Total dividend 1.84 pence per share

* FY EBITDA 24.0 mln stg (2013: 35.5 mln stg)

* FY profit before tax 14.9 mln stg(2013: 29.5 mln stg)

* Revenue from continuing operations 109.2 mln stg(2013: 113.1 mln stg)

* Travel revenue 20.5 mln stg(2013: 19.4 mln stg); operating profit (before share-based payment charge) 5.5 mln stg(2013: 4.8 mln stg)

* “We expect coming financial year to be one of recovery with group revenue percentage growth in high single digits and similar growth rates expected from both businesses” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: