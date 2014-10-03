BRIEF-Anite buys Xceed Technologies for $30 mln

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Anite Plc :

* Acquisition

* Acquisition of Xceed Technologies Inc for consideration of $30 million paid in cash upon closing on a cash free/debt free basis from anite’s existing cash resources

* Up to $5 million additional deferred cash consideration dependent on achievement of performance targets in years ending 30 april 2015 and 2016

* Acquisition is expected to enhance Anite's adjusted EPS in current financial year before transaction and integration costs