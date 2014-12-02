FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anite says interim pretax profit doubles, revenue up 3 pct
#Software
December 2, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Anite says interim pretax profit doubles, revenue up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Anite Plc

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 0.63 pence per share

* Half yearly report

* Revenue up 3 pct to 49.0 mln stg (2013: 47.4 mln stg)

* Profit before tax doubled to 5.1 mln stg (2013: 2.5 mln stg)

* Interim dividend up 10 percent at 0.63 pence per share (2013: 0.575 pence per share)

* Statutory revenue from continuing operations of 49.0 mln stg (2013: £47.4 mln stg)

* Statutory profit from continuing operations before tax of 1.0 mln stg(2013: loss of 0.9 mln stg)

* Statutory profit for period of 32.5 mln stg (2013: 0.6 mln stg)

* Board expects that group’s second half performance will improve on first half

* Board remains confident of meeting its full year expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)

