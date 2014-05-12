BRIEF-Anite says still investigating potential sale of travel unit

May 12 (Reuters) - Anite Plc

* Board confirms that it continues to investigate a potential disposal

* There is no certainty that this process will result in a transaction, nor can there be any certainty of value of any such transaction if it were to complete

* Further updates will be provided as and when appropriate.

* Group expects to report full year revenue and adjusted 1 operating profit in line with expectations

* Group net cash at 30 april 2014 stood at £6.0m (31 october 2013; net debt of £6.0m).

* Handset testing achieved revenue in second half broadly in line with same period last year, as had been expected

* Network testing and travel continued to perform well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: