Oct 16 (Reuters) - Anite PLC : * Shortfall in first half profits compared to last year will not be fully

recovered in the second half * Therefore reduced its expectations for the full year outcome * Revenue in handset testing for H1 will be around 25% down on £40.5M last year * Trading in the network testing and travel businesses continues to be at least

in line with expectations * H2 handset testing revenues to be broadly in line with the £46.5M achieved