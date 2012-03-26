FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Anite signs contract with Thomas Cook, raises profit outlook
March 26, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Anite signs contract with Thomas Cook, raises profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Anite Plc said it had signed a multi-year contract with leisure travel company Thomas Cook Group UK Ltd, sending the software firm’s shares up about 11 percent.

Anite, which provides reservation and e-commerce services to the leisure travel industry, said its @com reservation system would support Thomas Cook’s UK mainstream unit.

Anite’s travel division’s order backlog on April 30 was expected to be in excess of 85 million pounds ($134.84 million) compared with 69.7 million pounds in Oct. 31, 2011, according to the company.

Anite said it expected overall group profit for the financial year to be in the top end of the range of market expectations given the progress at its travel division.

Top end estimate for adjusted profit before tax is 26.1 million pounds, the company said.

Shares of the company, which also makes testing systems for wireless firms, were up over 11 percent at 131.5 pence at 0920 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

