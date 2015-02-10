FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anite says third-quarter trading ahead of expectations
February 10, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Anite says third-quarter trading ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Anite Plc, which tests handsets and telecom networks, said trading in the third quarter ended Jan. 31 was ahead of its expectations as positive trends from the first half continued.

The company said trading in the traditionally “quiet quarter” was helped in part by the integration of Xceed, the U.S.-based wireless network data analytics software company it acquired in October last year.

“We have entered the seasonally important final trading quarter with a larger pipeline of sales opportunities than at the same time last year and improved confidence in the outlook for the year as a whole,” Chief Executive Christopher Humphrey said in a statement. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

