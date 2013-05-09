FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anite sees full-year profit at top end of market forecasts
May 9, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Anite sees full-year profit at top end of market forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Software company Anite Plc said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended April 30 would be at the top end of market forecasts, citing a stronger-than-expected 10 percent revenue growth in its handset testing business.

Analysts forecasts for the full-year adjusted pretax profit ranged from 32 million pounds to 34 million pounds ($49.8 million to $52.9 million), a company spokesman said.

Anite, which provides handset testing systems to wireless companies and reservation software to the travel industry, forecast full-year revenue slightly below market expectations but said margins were strong across its businesses in the fourth quarter.

Anite’s shares were up 6 percent at 128.8 pence at 0711 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

