Anite profit up 23 pct on strong handset-testing demand
July 2, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Anite profit up 23 pct on strong handset-testing demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Software company Anite Plc’s full-year profit rose 23 percent, helped by a strong demand for its handset-testing business.

The company, which provides handset-testing systems to wireless companies and reservation software to the travel industry, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 34.3 million pounds ($52.22 million) for the year ended April 30, from 28 million pounds a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 8 percent to 132.5 million pounds.

Anite shares closed at 139 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

