Anite profit halves on weak handset-testing demand
July 2, 2014

Anite profit halves on weak handset-testing demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Anite Plc, which tests handset and telecom networks, said adjusted full-year pretax profit fell about 50 percent, hurt by weakened revenue at its core handset-testing business.

Anite, whose clients include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc, said adjusted pretax profit fell to 14.9 million pounds ($25.3 million) for the year ended April 30, from 29.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Adjusted revenue fell 3.4 percent to 109.2 million pounds.

The company’s adjusted results are for continuing operations, excluding its travel reservation software business, which it sold to the private-equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group Plc for 45 million pounds in May. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
