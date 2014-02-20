UK's Anite says it could sell its travel business

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Anite Plc said it was considering the sale of its business that provides reservation software to the travel industry, sending its shares up 2 percent in late trading on the London Stock Exchange.

The business, Anite Travel, accounted for about 15 percent of the company’s total revenue of 132.5 million pounds ($221 million) in the year ended April 30.

Anite’s main business is providing handset-testing systems to wireless companies.

Anite’s shares closed at 88.85 pence on Thursday.