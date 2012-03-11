FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ann Inc shares may climb as margins rise-Barron's
#Market News
March 11, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 6 years

Ann Inc shares may climb as margins rise-Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Ann Inc, owner of retail clothing chains Ann Taylor and LOFT, could rise as the company’s margins grow and it outperforms analysts’ profit forecasts, according to Barron‘s.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s Global Investment Solutions sees the shares rising to the low-to-mid $30s, while a Citigroup analyst raise the share’s price target to $34 from $27.

Based on company forecasts that gross margins this year should reach 55 percent compared with 50 percent in the fourth quarter, Ann should top analysts average forecast for earnings per share of $1.91, Barron’s reported in its March 12 edition.

Shares in Ann, which closed at $27.41 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, are trading at about 14.4 times earnings forecasts for the current fiscal year, below the industry average of 15.

