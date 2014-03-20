FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golden Gate Capital discloses 9.5 pct stake in apparel retailer Ann
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

Golden Gate Capital discloses 9.5 pct stake in apparel retailer Ann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital disclosed a 9.5 percent stake in women’s apparel retailer Ann Inc and said it believed the company’s stock was undervalued.

Shares of Ann, the owner of Ann Taylor and LOFT chains, rose 10 percent to $41 in extended trading.

Golden Gate said in a regulatory filing that it owned about 4.4 million shares of Ann as of Thursday, making it the company’s largest shareholder. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.