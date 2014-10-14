FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retailer Ann signs non-disclosure agreement with Golden Gate
October 14, 2014

Retailer Ann signs non-disclosure agreement with Golden Gate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Ann Inc said it had entered into a non-disclosure agreement with private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, a month after some hedge funds pushed the company to sell itself.

Ann said on Tuesday that it had engaged in “a collaborative, constructive dialogue” with Golden Gate after the investment firm reported a 9.5 percent stake in the retailer on March 20.

Last month, hedge funds Red Alder LLC and Engine Capital urged Ann to consider selling itself to a private equity firm or another apparel company, stepping up pressure on the company to improve its performance.

Ann’s shares were up about 8 percent at $39.80 in after market trading. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

