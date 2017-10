Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ann Inc, the parent of Ann Taylor and LOFT stores, reported higher quarterly profit as their stylish designs were in demand.

The women’s apparel retailer’s second-quarter profit rose to $30.7 m illion, or 63 c ents per share, from $24.8 m illion, or 47 c e nts per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 7 percent to $594.9 million.